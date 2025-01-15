A Confused Shedeur Sanders Accepted TNT Broadcaster's Jacket After Deion's Request
Shedeur Sanders sat courtside at the Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks game on Tuesday night as his dad, Deion, sent out a simple request on social media.
TNT broadcaster and former NBA player Greg Anthony called the game, adorned in a flashy black-and-white printed jacket with a red pocket square. Coach Prime liked the jacket so much, he wanted one himself, as he posted on his X account.
Well, luckily for Deion, his son was in attendance to serve as the middle man. During the fourth quarter, the broadcast flashed Deion's message on the screen. Anthony then decided to take off his blazer and give it to TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg, who walked over to deliver it to Shedeur.
Shedeur looked befuddled as he spoke with Greenberg, likely unaware of Deion's post. Shedeur eventually took the jacket with a smile as the game neared its end.
After the game, Shedeur gave the jacket to a security guard, where it appeared the jacket would end back with Anthony. However, Anthony and the highly touted NFL prospect posed for a picture and the security guard walked with Shedeur's party, ready to deliver the jacket to its new owner.
The Nuggets beat the Mavericks handily, 118–99. And Deion Sanders ended up with a new jacket as the NBA on TNT crew had some fun to end their night.