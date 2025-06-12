SI:AM | Pacers Grind Past Thunder to Take Game 3
The Indiana Pacers have pulled off so many improbable wins this postseason that we probably shouldn’t be surprised anymore. No team reaches the NBA Finals by accident.
But Wednesday night’s Game 3 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder was a far different surprise than the one they pulled off in Game 1 of the series and time and time again on their run through the playoffs. The Pacers beat the Thunder, not with an epic comeback where they caught the opposition sleeping late, but with a full 48 minutes of hard-nosed, hustle-first-ask-questions-later basketball. Neither team ever led by double digits. It was a bar fight from start to finish, and the Thunder ultimately got bounced.
Tyrese Haliburton was once again the centerpiece for the Pacers, finishing the night with 22 points, 11 assists and one rebound shy of completing his triple-double. The Indiana bench shone the brightest on Wednesday night.
Bennedict Mathurin led all scorers with 27 points in 22 minutes off the bench, shooting an electric 9-of-12 from the floor. It was the most points by a bench player in the Finals in more than a decade, and he also earned one of the best calls of the night from play-by-play man Mike Breen.
T.J. McConnell was also a certified spark for the Pacers. While he played just 15 minutes off the bench, he was absolutely everywhere, picking pockets and throwing his body across the floor to scrape every inch of advantage that he could. His stat line of 10 points, five assists and five steals was just the 16th of its kind in the NBA Finals, and the first one ever to come off the bench.
Hustle was a theme for the Pacers, and it was present up and down the roster. There’s a lot of talk about rotations tightening in the NBA playoffs, but the Pacers ran 10 men on the floor with nine of them playing at least 15 minutes in a game that was always within striking distance for both teams. Hearing coach Rick Carlisle tell it after the game, this is just how this team rolls.
“T.J. just brought a will, competitive will to the game. Mathurin jumped in there and immediately was aggressive and got the ball to the basket,” Carlisle said, praising his stars off the bench. “This is the kind of team that we are; we need everybody to be ready. It’s not always going to be exactly the same guys stepping up and scoring. This is how we’ve got to do it. We’ve got to do it as a team.”
It takes a lot of trust for a basketball team to ever operate like that, and even more to do it in the NBA Finals, but it’s how this team is built.
“They have this belief about them,” Breen told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt after the game. “There’s just a special fight to this group because of what they’ve gone through the last couple of playoffs, and they’ve gone through it together. It’s the perfect example of continuity on a basketball team. Same coach, same players. They know their strengths, they know their weaknesses. It’s fun to watch because they know how to play together.”
Indiana entered the Finals as massive underdogs. Before that, they were massive underdogs to even reach the Finals. They have answered every single question that has been asked of them, time and time again. Now, they’re two wins away from their first NBA title in franchise history, and even if the oddsmakers still have the Thunder as favorites to take the trophy, it's the Pacers that are undeniably in the driver’s seat right now.
The last time this team lost two games in a row, we were all still waiting for the March Madness bracket to drop. If they can extend that streak just a few more days, they’ll lift the trophy.
Game 4 is set for Friday night. Don’t miss it.
