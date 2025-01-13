Sixers Announce Plans for New Arena, WNBA Bid Day After Center City Arena Plans Nixed
Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers abandoned plans that would have brought a brand new arena to Center City in favor of a new deal with Comcast Spectator to keep the team's games in South Philadelphia.
The move was praised by a building trade representative but slammed by a city councilman, Jim Harrity, who said the move left him and the city's citizens, "bamboozled."
Monday, the Sixers revealed more about the agreement, which includes a 50-50 joint venture to build a new, "world-class, state-of-the-art arena in the South Philadelphia Spots Complex that will be the new home of the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers," in a press release.
It is expected to open in 2031, but the press release left the door ajar for an earlier opening.
Additionally, Comcast is taking a minority stake in the Sixers and is helping with a bid to bring a WNBA team to Philadelphia.
Currently, the Sixers and Flyers share a residence at Wells Fargo Center, located in the sports complex in South Philly adjacent to the homes of the Eagles and Phillies. Since the Flyers are owned by Comcast, the relationship between the Sixers and the arena has often felt contentious over the years.
The press release also discussed plans to revitalize the Market East neighborhood where the original plans for a new arena were considered.
Wells Fargo Center will be demolished after the new arena is completed, according to local reports.