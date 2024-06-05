Sixers Interested in Snagging OG Anunoby in Free Agency, per Report
The Philadelphia 76ers are eyeing New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby this summer, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.
Begley first reported in May that there were members within the 76ers organization that saw Anunoby as “an offseason target.” Several weeks later, Philadelphia reportedly still has “interest” in pursuing Anunoby, though Begley notes the Knicks star may attract plenty of other suitors.
The 76ers’ interest in Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has perhaps been more talked about heading into this year’s free agency, but Anunoby could be considered the bargain back-up plan and a stronger defensive asset. Even if Philadelphia signed Anunoby to his $42.3 million max salary, the team would still have over $20 million in cap space remaining.
Anunoby will become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option with the Knicks. The 26-year-old forward averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this past season, shooting at a clip of 48.8% from the field.
Despite Anunoby’s undeniable impact on the Knicks’ playoff run, his injury history may cause some suitors to shy away. Anunoby played only 50 regular-season games last year and has missed 15 games or more in the past six seasons. The last time he played at least 70 games was in his 2017-18 rookie season with the Toronto Raptors.