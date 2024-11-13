Spurs Announce Gregg Popovich Recovering From Mild Stroke Suffered on Nov. 2
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke on Nov. 2, the Spurs announced in a Wednesday morning release.
Per the team, Popovich had his stroke at the Frost Bank Center. The coach is expected to make a full recovery.
"At this point, a timeline for his return to the sidelines has not been determined," the Spurs said. "During this time, the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family."
Mitch Johnson, a sixth-year San Antonio assistant, has been serving as the team's interim coach since Popovich suffered his stroke.
Popovich, 75, is in his 29th season coaching the Spurs. Considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of North American sports, he has led San Antonio to five championships.
The Spurs are currently 5-6, 12th in the Western Conference and one game behind the Sacramento Kings for the final spot in the play-in tournament.