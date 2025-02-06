Spurs Considered Blockbuster Trae Young Trade Before Acquiring De'Aaron Fox
The San Antonio Spurs upgraded their backcourt at the 2025 NBA trade deadline by acquiring De'Aaron Fox in a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls.
Had the Fox trade not materialized for the team, there's another star point guard they were reportedly considering moving for.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was on San Antonio's radar at the deadline and the team mulled a move to lure him away from the Hawks.
"Before the San Antonio Spurs made the move for De'Aaron Fox, they were considering Trae Young. But with the way that the Spurs are set up right now, they're not set up to start trying to win games and contend now. So there was never really a hurry to bring in an established point guard... but De'Aaron Fox kind of fell into their lap and picked them as the sole team he wanted to play with," said Haynes. "But Trae Young was on the San Antonio Spurs' radar."
Haynes concluded that the path to landing Fox in a trade was "easier" for the Spurs to navigate than trying to work out a deal for Young, but the team had significant interest in both standout guards.
Young, 26, fits their timeline slightly better than Fox, who is one year older, but with Fox expressing his desire to make the move to San Antonio, where his wife Recee is from, the Spurs were able to get a deal over the line.