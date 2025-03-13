Spurs' De'Aaron Fox to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery for Pinkie Injury
San Antonio's new star guard is out for the year.
De'Aaron Fox is done for the year.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday that Fox will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday for "tendon damage in his left pinkie."
The Spurs acquired Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls back on Feb. 2
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
