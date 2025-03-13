SI

Spurs' De'Aaron Fox to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery for Pinkie Injury

San Antonio's new star guard is out for the year.

The Spurs acquired Fox in a trade Feb. 2.
The Spurs acquired Fox in a trade Feb. 2.
De'Aaron Fox is done for the year.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday that Fox will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday for "tendon damage in his left pinkie."

The Spurs acquired Fox and Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls back on Feb. 2

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

