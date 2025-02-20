Spurs Have an Optimistic Timeline for Victor Wembanyama’s Return From Injury Next Year
Victor Wembanyama's season came to a shocking end hours before the San Antonio Spurs were set to take on the Phoenix Suns in their first game after the NBA All-Star break. It was reported on Thursday that Wembanyama would miss the rest of the year with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
The good news is that the Spurs are optimistic that Wembanyama will make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season. ESPN's Tim MacMahon shared the team's optimism on social media shortly after the news broke.
Sam Amick of The Athletic confirmed the same.
Wembanyama, in just his second season, was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. After going 22-60 the previous two seasons the Spurs had won 23 games by the All-Star break this year. He came into the league as an All-NBA defender who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting as a rookie and made 35% of his three-pointers this season.