Spurs' Stephon Castle Wins 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Award

San Antonio has now won the award in back-to-back years.

Castle was drafted No. 4 overall by the Spurs last June.
After putting together an impressive first season as a pro, Spurs guard Stephon Castle has won the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award, the league announced on Tuesday.

Castle, age 20, won the 2024 NCAA National Championship with the UConn Huskies before being drafted by San Antonio last June. He appeared in 81 of the Spurs' 82 games this season with 47 starts, and tallied 14.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

He also helped them to a 34-48 record, improving their win total by 12 from the season prior.

The Spurs have now won back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards, with star Victor Wembanyama having won the hardware last season.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

