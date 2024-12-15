Spurs Starter, Sunday, December 15, 2024: Spurs Await Injury Fate of Key Players Ahead of Facing Timberwolves
SAN ANTONIO — A stark change of pace awaits the San Antonio Spurs as they prepare to host the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center Sunday evening.
Going from a four-day break back to two games in three days isn't uncommon for the young team, but with the health of some of its key players still in question, a lot will be on the line as the Spurs look to add a third victory to their win strak.
Tipoff is schedueld for 6 p.m. CST, and taking Mitch Johnson's words into consideration, San Antonio's one-day break — albeit short — couldn't have come at a better time.
Shorthanded or not, the Spurs will be hoping to make good on their make-up home game created by the now-annual NBA Cup.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
Today's Schedule
Sunday, Dec. 16: Home vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6 p.m. CST)
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
NBA Cup
The semifinals for the NBA Cup are set, with the Bucks, Hawks, Rockets and Thunder meeting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to settle this year's tournament. The winners of Saturday's games will meet on Tuesday for the championship.
Championship Game
Milwaukee vs. Oklahoma City (7:30, ABC)
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 15, 2003: Tim Duncan and David Robinson were named Sportsmen of the Year by Sports Illustrated.
Quote of the Day
"That's flattering, but he's probably learned less than what he said to you."- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
