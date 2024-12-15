Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Sunday, December 15, 2024: Spurs Await Injury Fate of Key Players Ahead of Facing Timberwolves

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft and more.

Matt Guzman

Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Dec 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

SAN ANTONIO — A stark change of pace awaits the San Antonio Spurs as they prepare to host the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center Sunday evening.

Going from a four-day break back to two games in three days isn't uncommon for the young team, but with the health of some of its key players still in question, a lot will be on the line as the Spurs look to add a third victory to their win strak.

Tipoff is schedueld for 6 p.m. CST, and taking Mitch Johnson's words into consideration, San Antonio's one-day break — albeit short — couldn't have come at a better time.

READ MORE: Wembanyama 'Had Fun' Drilling Late Free Throws Over Portland

Shorthanded or not, the Spurs will be hoping to make good on their make-up home game created by the now-annual NBA Cup.

Now, on to the headlines:

The News

1. READ: Is 'Good-Intentioned' Chris Paul Hard to Deal With? Spurs Weigh In

The San Antonio Spurs overcame staffing issues Friday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers, partly due to Chris Paul's ejection. Is the 20-year vet "hard to deal with," however? His teammates say no.

Check out the full story at the link above.

2. WATCH: Analyzing Chris Paul's Eye-Raising Comments

What did Chris Paul mean when he admitted he can be hard to deal with?

Check out the full story at the link above.

San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) speaks after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) speaks after the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

3. READ: Stephon Castle in Danger of Missing 2nd Straight Game

The San Antonio Spurs injury woes continue with three players listed as questionable and one doubtful ahead of a home bout with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out the full story at the link above.

Today's Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 16: Home vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6 p.m. CST)

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Around the NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

1. Doc Rivers Offered Simple Five-Word Description of Damian Lillard's NBA Cup Takeover

2. Peculiar Stat Shows Former Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Stands Alone in NBA Cup History

3. Kyrie Irving Goes 1-on-1 With Luka Doncic in Mavs 'King of the Court' Tournament

NBA Cup

The semifinals for the NBA Cup are set, with the Bucks, Hawks, Rockets and Thunder meeting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to settle this year's tournament. The winners of Saturday's games will meet on Tuesday for the championship.

Championship Game

Milwaukee vs. Oklahoma City (7:30, ABC)

On This Date in Spurs History ...

December 15, 2003: Tim Duncan and David Robinson were named Sportsmen of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Quote of the Day

"That's flattering, but he's probably learned less than what he said to you."

Gregg Popovich

The Closer

Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in, and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News