'I Don't Mind': Spurs' Sidy Cissoko Speaks on Bouncing Between Austin, San Antonio
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A day after a holiday Sidy Cissoko "doesn't celebrate," he found himself wearing a jersey he didn't like on a court that wasn't nearly as dressed up as the one in San Antonio.
The second-year guard, who expressed a want for a jersey representative of the "old Spurs" after donning bright yellow "Raros de Austin" threads during the Austin Spurs' annual transformation, might have rather worn the iconic Silver & Black threads next to fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.
But he wasn't taking a second of his time in Austin for granted.
"I work a lot," Cissoko said. "Most of the time, there's no break, and that's how I get better. I've got to take care of my body because I'm going back and forth. That's a good thing for me."
So far this season, Cissoko has appeared in 10 games with the mainstay Spurs in San Antonio, and three in Austin.
He's no longer a two-way player, so the need for him to play in the G League is far less, but without a consistent spot in Mitch Johnson — or Gregg Popovich's, for that matter — rotation, his development remains paramount.
"It keeps them ready," first-year Austin coach Scott King explained. "Helps him work on things he's not getting during the season because he's currently out of the rotation ... it's invaluable experience."
And whether Cissoko may benefit from playing in San Antonio over Austin?
Moot point.
"The goal and mission is the same," King said. "A player has a mission of what they want to accomplish. It's my job, our job — how do we help him get there?"
From the jump, Cissoko's "mission" has been to improve his offense enough to crack a rotation. His physicality is exactly where it should be, if not more, and his defense is where he hangs his hat.
That was crystalline for Popovich, who's been high on the second-year guard since the Spurs drafted him alongside Wembanyama.
“He’s somebody that I’ve been excited about since Day 1," the veteran coach said during San Antonio's Media Day in October. "You look at his body, and then you observe his athletic abilities ... it’s pretty impressive."
"It’s a matter of maturation," he added. "Forming habits. Being consistent, and growing because it’s all there (for him) to be a very important player in the program. We’ll see how he progresses.”
Earning the respect from one of the most lauded coaches in the league spoke levels to Cissoko, who hasn't changed his mindset in the slightest when bouncing between Austin and San Antonio.
In fact, it's motivated him further.
"Pop told me to stay ready," Cissoko said. "You never know what's going to happen next. I just tried to follow that advice."
Standing in the tunnel shortly after his 20-point performance the night he was assigned to play with the Austin "Raros," Cissoko was dressed in baby blue warm-up threads prepared for a game with the San Antonio Spurs.
On the season, he'd scored just five points with Johnson's squad — all coming in garbage time during the Spurs' blowout loss to the Houston Rockets — and that wasn't going to change this particular evening.
But rotational minutes or not, he was there.
“It’s the sport I love," Cissoko said when asked about any frustrations that might have come with a minuscule role between two franchises. "I don’t mind. I really just want to hoop.”
In practice, he gets the chance to do that, whether it be with Wembanyama and company or with King, the Spurs' two ways and the rest of the G League squad.
When the latter is true, there's a palpable difference in the practice environment — and added intensity — as King put it.
"The force he puts on the rim, on the defense," King began, "he's a winning basketball player. Any time we can get him, that's a great opportunity for us."
The coach isn't the only one to notice it, however.
"He's a bright kid," Austin Spurs point guard Jamaree Bouyea said. "He's always happy, always in a good mood ... He does everything at a high level. That helps us out a lot."
It also helps Cissoko. Both on the court — as the reps he gains in Austin will prove — and off it, in terms of trust.
"I know what the plan is for me," Cissoko said. "(Pop) just wants me to play, have fun and play defense. Everything else, I don't worry about that too much. I just love playing basketball."
That, too, goes both ways. And whether the point guard is wearing bright yellow for the Raros, baby blue for the City Spurs or Silver & Black, he'll be there.
And he'll be working.
"It shows the care the Spurs have for Austin," King said. "They value the development. There's a big care factor as an organization. Having (Cissoko) here really shows that."