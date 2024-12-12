'Body Feels Great!' Devin Vassell Addresses Health, Spurs’ 1st-Half Struggles
As the San Antonio Spurs have reached the 24-game mark with an even 12-12 record, one part of the game that’s caused strife lies in the first half.
San Antonio has allowed 58.42 first-half points so far this season, the fifth-worst mark in the NBA. Over the past eight games, the Spurs have given up at least 32 points in one of the first two quarters eight times, which included allowing 69 first-half points against the Kings on Dec. 6 and 73 against the Bulls the day prior.
In front of reporters on Wednesday, Devin Vassell outlined a potential solution to the early-game struggles, starting with defense.
“If we’re starting with getting stops and we’re in transition, I think that just makes it a lot easier,” Vassell said, “instead of trying to go into halfcourt sets, playing against a set team.”
Vassell’s suggestion certainly contains merit. The Spurs average 1.14 points per transition possession according to NBA.com, tied for 12th in the league. When they’re amidst a halfcourt set, Vassell believes effective ball movement could also remedy San Antonio’s first-half slumps.
“Finding the open shot,” Vasell said. “Sometimes, you might have a good shot, but there might be somebody one more (pass away) for a great shot.”
All in all, however, Vassell is open to suggestions from elsewhere.
“We obviously know it’s a problem,” Vassell joked. “If y’all have any ideas, let me know.”
If there’s anyone who could help in that regard, Vassell is a strong candidate. In his first four games back from injury starting on Nov. 27 against the Lakers, Vassell averaged 19.3 points per game off the bench. Although he shot just 3-for-11 from the field in the Spurs’ last game against the Pelicans on Dec. 8, Vassell has more than proven he can be a source of production, whether it’s off the bench or not.
“Sometimes, we just need that spark off the bench, whether it’s offensively or being in the passing lanes,” Vassell said. “(I’m) just trying to bring that spark however I can.”
Vassell said he’s remained on a minutes restriction ever since his return. But as he progresses in health, San Antonio will hope that his revitalized self can help reverse a troubling trend in the first half.
“My body feels great,” Vassell said. “This is the best I’ve felt coming back.”