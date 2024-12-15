Inside The Spurs

Spurs Injury Update: Castle in Danger of Missing Second Game

San Antonio's injury woes continue with three players listed as questionable and one as doubtful

Taylor Hodges

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
 San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle could miss his second-straight game with a shoulder injury after being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

Castle missed his first game of the season Friday in the Spurs’ 118-116 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Castle has been a significant contributor for San Antonio. In 24 games played, including 17 starts, and has averaged 12 points (38.6 field goal percentage), 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Tre Jones was also listed as questionable for San Antonio with a left shoulder injury of his own. In eight games played this season, Jones has averaged 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

San Antonio (13-12, 9-6 at home) will try and extend its win streak to three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 13-11 overall this season and 5-7 in road games.

The following is the complete injury report for Sunday’s game between the Spurs and Timberwolves:

San Antonio Spurs

Questionable

Stephon Castle – Injury/Illness-Left Shoulder; Contusion

Tre Jones – Injury/Illness-Left Shoulder; Sprain

Doubtful

Zach Collins – Injury/Illness-Bilateral Low Back; Contusion

Out

David Duke Jr. – G League-Two Way

Harrison Ingram – G League-Two Way

Keldon Johnson – Injury/Illness-Left Calf; Strain

Riley Minix – G League-Two Way

Minnesota Timberwolves

Out

Jaylen Clark – G League-Two Way

Jesse Edwards – G League-Two Way

Joe Ingles – Injury/Illness-Left Soleus; Strain

Leonard Miller – G League-On Assignment

Daishen Nix – G League-Two Way

