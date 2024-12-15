Spurs Injury Update: Castle in Danger of Missing Second Game
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle could miss his second-straight game with a shoulder injury after being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.
Castle missed his first game of the season Friday in the Spurs’ 118-116 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Castle has been a significant contributor for San Antonio. In 24 games played, including 17 starts, and has averaged 12 points (38.6 field goal percentage), 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Tre Jones was also listed as questionable for San Antonio with a left shoulder injury of his own. In eight games played this season, Jones has averaged 4.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
San Antonio (13-12, 9-6 at home) will try and extend its win streak to three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are 13-11 overall this season and 5-7 in road games.
The following is the complete injury report for Sunday’s game between the Spurs and Timberwolves:
San Antonio Spurs
Questionable
Stephon Castle – Injury/Illness-Left Shoulder; Contusion
Tre Jones – Injury/Illness-Left Shoulder; Sprain
Doubtful
Zach Collins – Injury/Illness-Bilateral Low Back; Contusion
Out
David Duke Jr. – G League-Two Way
Harrison Ingram – G League-Two Way
Keldon Johnson – Injury/Illness-Left Calf; Strain
Riley Minix – G League-Two Way
Minnesota Timberwolves
Out
Jaylen Clark – G League-Two Way
Jesse Edwards – G League-Two Way
Joe Ingles – Injury/Illness-Left Soleus; Strain
Leonard Miller – G League-On Assignment
Daishen Nix – G League-Two Way