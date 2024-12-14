Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama 'Had Fun' Drilling Late Free Throws Over Portland for 2nd Straight Win
Victor Wembanyama had 28 points and made two clutch free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining in the San Antonio Spurs' road bout with the Portland Trail Blazers. The result? A 118-116 Friday night victory at Moda Center in Portland, Ore.
Jerami Grant, who finished with 32 points, scored a layup with 6.1 seconds to play to tie the game at 116, but he fouled the big Frenchman who went to the free throw line to ice the game.
"We need to have guys to step up in those moments," Wembanyama said. "Mitch drew up a play and it went as planned. For me, the free throws made come through repetitions. Its what I think about. It is what my body feels. The muscle memory is just what my body feels."
Portland had a fourth quarter lead by as many as 17 points, but Jeremy Sochan took over and nailed a free throw to tie the game at 109. Julian Champagnie then drilled a 3-pointer to give the Spurs the lead with 2:08 to play.
"It's fun. I really loved it tonight," Wembanyama said. "Of course, we have some things to work on, on offense, but we should all be inspired by guys like Jeremy."
San Antonio had to play short for most of the game as Chris Paul was tossed in the first half with two technical fouls. The loss of Paul left the Spurs with a short bench as they were forced to compete with less than a full compliment of players.
The Spurs bench was further reduced as Stephon Castle was out for the first time this season with a left shoulder bruise. Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones were all nursing injuries and were unavailable for San Antonio.
And with a return game against the Minnesota Timberwolves set for Sunday evening, Wembanyama and Co. can only hope they'll receive reinforcements.
But if not, the 20-year-old will be ready to step up again.