Is 'Good-Intentioned' Chris Paul Hard to Deal With? San Antonio Spurs Weigh In
SAN ANTONIO — Standing in the tunnel at Moda Center, Chris Paul was the fifth San Antonio Spur dressed in street clothes following a narrow victory.
The other four — Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson — were all dealing with various ailments that kept them sidelined well before tipoff after an eventful home outing against the New Orleans Pelicans.
But Paul? He was good to go on the initial availability report, and suited up with the other 10 players set to play in Portland, Ore. against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night.
But before the first quarter even ended, his night was over. Two technical fouls led to his ejection, marking the second such instance for one of acting coach Mitch Johnson's rotational pieces on a night when the Spurs were already undermanned.
They secured a win anyway.
"It's just the togetherness of the team," Mitch Johnson said of San Antonio's shorthanded victory Friday night. "Those guys had (Paul's) back tonight ... it was a heck of an effort from a lot of different people."
Whether it was Victor Wembanyama's two late free throws, Devin Vassell's hot-handed night or a dunk from Blake Wesley to take the lead in the third quarter, that much was proven. San Antonio willed itself to a second straight victory despite Paul's early slip-up and the bench's quasi-emptiness.
That called to mind a self-assessment the 20-year veteran verbalized a game prior; a reflective speech given to a locker room on the night history was made.
"I know I'm hard to deal with a lot of times," Paul said in San Antonio after passing Jason Kidd in all-time assists during his acceptance speech of a name-riddled plaque and basketball. "I swear, man, I'm so grateful. I know I'm a lot to deal with on the court, but I just love to hoop."
Paul made that clear as soon as he arrived in San Antonio. He'd played for quite a few franchises and experienced practically everything in the NBA, but he wasn't ready to be done and signing with the Spurs meant he wouldn't have to be.
The veteran wasn't looking to be a coach, either, but with his age, it came in the fine print.
"(He's) very straightforward, but always with a good intent," Wembanyama said of Paul. "I've never seen him talk bad about another guy ... but he'll say things up front about what we need to do, or what he thinks we need to do better for the team."
Make no mistake, the relationship between the almost-quadragenarian and his younger teammates is mutualistic. Paul learns from Wesley, Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan as much as they learn from him.
But the stage at which he speaks from? Not nearly as comparable.
"It's super important to listen to him," Sochan said. "He's accomplished everything. He just wants to be the best he can be. He wants us to be the best we can be ... (and) it all comes from good intentions."
Though Paul might be the one with the most experience, however, he's maintained a sense of approachability in the locker room and on the court — an aspect of his leadership that keeps him grounded amid the pomp and circumstance.
"From Day 1, (we were able to) ask him questions," Sochan said. "That's the cool thing. He's a normal person."
As far as normal people go, tempers exist. As does passion.
Luckily, it seems Paul exudes more of the latter than anything else. And for even the youngest of Spurs, the benefits of that far outweigh any blips of perceived vexation.
"I see where he was coming from," Spurs rookie Stephon Castle said, "but when I'm on the court, I don't really take anything personal.
"If you really listen to what he's saying, and sometimes not the tone he's saying it (with), you'll get the message."