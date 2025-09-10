St. Joe's Head Coach Billy Lange Leaves School for NBA Job With Big-Market Team
The Knicks will be hiring Saint Joseph coach Billy Lange to join the team's coaching staff, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday. His specific role has not yet been disclosed.
Lange was expected to enter his seventh season with St. Joe's in the Atlantic 10. He leaves the program with a 81-104 overall record over the six seasons he coached there. The Hawks competed in the NIT the past two seasons.
This won’t be the first time Lange has worked on an NBA team. He previously worked with the 76ers as an assistant coach from 2013-19, all under coach Brett Brown. Lange has been coaching basketball since 1996, working primarily in the college basketball world.
Now Lange will work under New York head coach Mike Brown in his first season as the Knicks leader. The Knicks have a lot of pressure on their shoulders as they enter the 2025-26 season coming off of a playoff run to the Eastern Conference finals this past season.