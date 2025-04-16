SI

Steph Curry Had Priceless Reaction After Hitting Sweet Three-Pointer

Andy Nesbitt

Steph Curry had some fun after hitting this tough shot against the Grizzlies.
Steph Curry came up clutch down the stretch once again on Tuesday night as he had 15 points in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In tournament. Next up for the Warriors is a first-round series with the Houston Rockets, which starts Sunday.

While Curry was big when it mattered most, one of his best moments came in the second quarter when he hit a tough three-pointer in the corner and got a foul call after he was knocked to the floor.

The four-time NBA champ had the crowd in hysterics after the shot and he had a perfect reaction to it all. Look at the face he made while sitting on the court:

The 37-year-old star finished with 37 points on the night.

