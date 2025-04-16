Steph Curry Had Priceless Reaction After Hitting Sweet Three-Pointer
Steph Curry came up clutch down the stretch once again on Tuesday night as he had 15 points in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In tournament. Next up for the Warriors is a first-round series with the Houston Rockets, which starts Sunday.
While Curry was big when it mattered most, one of his best moments came in the second quarter when he hit a tough three-pointer in the corner and got a foul call after he was knocked to the floor.
The four-time NBA champ had the crowd in hysterics after the shot and he had a perfect reaction to it all. Look at the face he made while sitting on the court:
The 37-year-old star finished with 37 points on the night.
