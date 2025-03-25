SI

New Video Appears to Show Steph Curry Actually Missed Viral Full-Court Shot

Ryan Phillips

Stephen Curry during warmups before the Golden State Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors.
Stephen Curry during warmups before the Golden State Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors. / Via namxsj on
We have controversy in the world of NBA trick shots.

Last week, a video of Stephen Curry hitting an absolutely wild shot during pregame warmups went viral. The video showed Curry making one of his patented "tunnel shots" where he heaves a ball from the tunnel toward the opposite basket. In this version, he made it and jogged off.

Or so we thought.

That video is below.

Well, several days later we have a new angle of the shot and it appears Curry didn't actually make it. He did kick the net up like a swish, but it turns out that's because he was short.

Video of the new angle is below.

We should all feel robbed.

In fairness, Curry has made plenty of these before, so it's not shocking everyone just assumed he hit it.

