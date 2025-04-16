SI

Steph Curry Admits Feeling Relief After Warriors Survive Play-in Test

Warriors now face the Houston Rockets.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) flexes after making a free throw against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In an ideal world, the Golden State Warriors would have clawed their way into one of the Western Conference's top six teams and avoided the play-in tournament completely. They weren't able to do that but accomplished the next-best thing by surviving the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at home, ensuring that they'll get a best-of-seven series against the Houston Rockets.

After the final whistle, Steph Curry assessed his feelings.

"Just a sense of relief that we have something to look forward to now," Curry said.

Golden State toyed with surrendering a comfortable lead, which would have forced them into a do-or-die tilt for the last playoff spot in the West. It also would have further taxed a team that needs as much rest as it can earn. So the sentiment makes a lot of sense.

Not feeling a sense of relief? The Rockets, who are rewarded for their great season with a matchup against a dynasty and an all-time player.

