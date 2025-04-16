Stephen Curry Sealed Golden State’s Play-In Win With an Unusually Smooth Move
The Golden State Warriors worked for months to avoid the NBA's Play-In Tournament in order to rest a veteran roster but weren't able to do so. But all's well that ends well as the Warriors were able to use their home-court advantage to sail past the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-116. Stephen Curry, as he's done so many times before in the biggest moments, put things out of reach by knocking down a three-pointer to extend the Warriors' lead to six points with 59.5 seconds remaining in regulation.
How he did it, however, was a bit revelatory as he put a bold new twist on a classic move. Curry performed not one, but two pump fakes on a scrambling Scotty Pippen Jr. to cause maximum effort and no defensive success. It's unclear if the math makes this a triple pump fake or double-clutching twice means it's a quadruple fake or something else entirely.
That's not important as it's just meant to be enjoyed.
With the victory Golden State sets up a best-of-seven series against the Houston Rockets, the Western Conference's No. 2 seed. Curry & Co. remain incredibly dangerous and it will be interesting to see just how many more magical moments he has in the holster.