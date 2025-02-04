Steph Curry Got Brutally Honest in First Reaction to Luka Doncic Trade
The dust is still settling from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade that changed the present and future of the NBA. Even the league's superstars are still coming to terms with it, as evidenced by the wide variety of reactions that have trickled in from basketball's top names in the last few days.
On Monday evening Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry added his voice to the chorus. He was asked how the Doncic trade landed with him, and the future Hall of Famer got brutally honest about life in the NBA in his response.
"Just kind of how out of the blue it was without any type of hint or rumor or any kind of sign," Curry said when discussing why he was surprised. "Especially them coming off the Finals. It's a reminder that there are only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence, that you'll still be there. It's a very unique situation across the board but I think the idea that it happened in silence was pretty crazy."
A pretty cold line there about going to sleep with confidence, but one that is true. Even before the Doncic trade. But clearly it resonates even more now with stars like Curry who saw one of their peers get unceremoniously shipped off in the middle of a season without so much as a heads up beforehand.
Once Doncic appears in Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold the trade will feel real. Until then, though, it'll remain surreal as fans and superstars alike attempt to come to terms with what just happened.