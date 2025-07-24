SI

Steph Curry Offers Definitive Statement on How Close He Is to Retirement

The Warriors superstar isn't planning to hang up the sneakers anytime soon.

Liam McKeone

Steph Curry will turn 38 during the upcoming NBA season.
Steph Curry will turn 38 during the upcoming NBA season.
Steph Curry remains a marvel even as he approaches the age of 40. He averaged 24.5 points per game for the Golden State Warriors in his age-37 season last year and led the NBA with 4.4 three-pointers made per night. It is natural to wonder, however, how close Curry might be to hanging up the sneakers.

If you ask the man himself he isn't very close at all. Appearing on Complex's 360 With Speedy series, Curry was asked about the end of his NBA career. He gave a definitive statement that suggests fans will enjoy a few more years of Curry Magic yet.

"I'm nowhere close to [retirement] though," Curry said. When asked by host Speedy Morman whether that means he has another few years left, the superstar shooter replied, "For sure."

Curry was taken in the lottery of the 2009 NBA draft. He's been around for a while now. But he is still one of the best players in the league so there's no performance-related reason to retire as things stand. The Warriors, at the very least, will be glad to have him until he's ready to walk away no matter when that might be; such privileges are afforded to the best player in franchise history.

Curry's greatest performances are likely behind him but he can still put on quite a show. It seems like we'll be able to enjoy that for a while yet.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

