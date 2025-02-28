Steph Curry Casually Drains Prayer Beyond Half Court in Warriors-Magic
Steph Curry is in his 16th NBA season and averaging his fewest points per game since his first MVP season a decade ago. He's also shooting below 40% from three for just the second time in his career (we're not counting his five game 2019-20 season). But much like when Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez from The Sandlot goes in to pinch run, you shouldn't be surprised to see some fireworks.
And wouldn't you know it, that's exactly what happened on Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the Orlando Magic. Curry went 5-for-8 in the second quarter against the Magic including four three-pointers. And one of them was from beyond half-court as time expired in the first half.
And by "beyond half-court" we mean from the wrong three-point line.
There is nothing quite as fun as Curry on a heater. At the time of publish, Curry had 43 points late in the third quarter.
It's just one of those nights for the greatest three-point shooter to ever pick up a basketball.