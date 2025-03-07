Steph Curry Drains One of the Most Ridiculous Three-Pointers of His Career
Steph Curry, the unquestioned greatest three-point shooter to ever live, added a triple to his all-time highlight reel on Thursday night.
With the clock winding down in the second quarter Thursday night during a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, new teammate Jimmy Butler bounced a pass to Curry at the mid-court in hopes of some buzzer-beating magic.
And of course, Curry delivered. He handled the basketball with his back to the basket, pivoted back and launched a three-pointer from the logo over the outstretched arms of two Nets defenders.
Splash.
No celebration needed, either. Curry jogged straight into the locker room after burying the long triple with the Warriors facing a 60–55 deficit.
The Warriors have been on fire as of late, as they entered Thursday night with a 9–2 record since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Curry has certainly does his part, as he is shooting 51.8% from three-point range—29-of-56—on Golden State's current five-game road trip.