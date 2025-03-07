SI

Steph Curry Drains One of the Most Ridiculous Three-Pointers of His Career

The Warriors superstar is simply unbelievable.

Tom Dierberger

Steph Curry tallied 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the first half Thursday night.
Steph Curry tallied 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the first half Thursday night. / NBC Sports Bay Area
In this story:

Steph Curry, the unquestioned greatest three-point shooter to ever live, added a triple to his all-time highlight reel on Thursday night.

With the clock winding down in the second quarter Thursday night during a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, new teammate Jimmy Butler bounced a pass to Curry at the mid-court in hopes of some buzzer-beating magic.

And of course, Curry delivered. He handled the basketball with his back to the basket, pivoted back and launched a three-pointer from the logo over the outstretched arms of two Nets defenders.

Splash.

No celebration needed, either. Curry jogged straight into the locker room after burying the long triple with the Warriors facing a 60–55 deficit.

The Warriors have been on fire as of late, as they entered Thursday night with a 9–2 record since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. Curry has certainly does his part, as he is shooting 51.8% from three-point range—29-of-56—on Golden State's current five-game road trip.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA