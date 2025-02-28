Steve Kerr Was Left Absolutely Speechless by Steph Curry’s Dominant 56-Point Game
Steph Curry did it again.
On Thursday night, Curry went off for 56 points against the Orlando Magic, draining 12 threes—including one from well past half-court—en route to the Golden State Warriors' 121–115 victory.
As it turns out, Curry has a knack for balling out on Feb. 27. NBA fans noted that on the same day in 2016, Curry hit his infamous “double bang” three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was left speechless by his superstar’s performance.
“Stephen Curry, wow,” Kerr said, before moving on to discuss the rest of the game.
It’s not the first time Curry has left Kerr dumbfounded with his play on the court. At the Summer Olympics, Kerr had a similarly stunned reaction after Curry hit his “Night Night” celebration en route to securing Team USA a gold medal.
Kerr wasn’t the only coach Curry left speechless on Thursday night. After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was asked about how his team performed aside from Curry’s offensive outburst.
"The man had 56 points," Mosley told reporters. "There is no aside from Steph. He had 56."