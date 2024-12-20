'Humbling' Warriors Loss Featured Unprecedented Steph Curry, Draymond Green Feat
For the Golden State Warriors, Thursday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was over by the end of the third quarter. The Warriors, who trailed by 50 points entering the final frame, were defeated 144-93, at the FedExForum in a loss that coach Steve Kerr told reporters was "humbling."
"It was just a humbling night all-around," Kerr said. "They [the Grizzlies] took it to us. They were great. We just couldn't get anything going first quarter. They took us out of our stuff. They did a great job defensively. And everything just went south from there. Give them credit.
"We've got a lot of work to do. Clearly."
The most shocking part of the Warriors' blowout loss? Neither two-time MVP Stephen Curry nor four-time All-Star Draymond Green recorded a made field goal in the contest, the first time that both players achieved such an unfortunate feat in a game they both played in, according to SportsCenter.
Curry, who drained both his free throw attempts, finished with two points in 24 minutes while Green was held scoreless in 19 minutes of action.
"Damn, that happen," Green said in reaction to the unfortunate statistic, per ESPN. "Oh s---. That's crazy. ... They did a good job. Give them some credit."
Curry was more blunt, calling the result "embarrassing."
The Warriors, 2-8 in their last 10 games, now face a stretch where five of the next six teams they play boast records above .500.
"I know who we are. I know what our team is about," Kerr said. "I know we’ve got competitors, and I know we’re going to bounce back and we’re going to regroup. So, I’m not concerned about that. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to execute and learn how to execute under pressure and take care of the ball and get good shots."