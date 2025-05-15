Steph Curry Made Wild Career Playoff History Without Playing in Game
Steph Curry could only watch from the bench once again Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors had their season come to an end with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series.
The loss not only sent the Warriors on summer vacation, but it also marked the first time in Curry's career that he has lost a playoff series in five games or fewer, which is pretty wild.
Curry, who has won four NBA titles, has lost only six playoff series in his legendary career. Three of those have been six games (including the 2019 NBA Finals), two of those have been in seven games (including the 2016 NBA Finals), and now he has his first five-game exit.
Things might have turned out differently for Curry and the Warriors if he didn't injure his hamstring in Game 1. Instead, the 37-year-old is left to wonder what could have been.