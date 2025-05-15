SI

Steph Curry Made Wild Career Playoff History Without Playing in Game

Andy Nesbitt

Stephen Curry missed the last four games of the Warriors' series against the Timberwolves.
Stephen Curry missed the last four games of the Warriors' series against the Timberwolves. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steph Curry could only watch from the bench once again Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors had their season come to an end with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series.

The loss not only sent the Warriors on summer vacation, but it also marked the first time in Curry's career that he has lost a playoff series in five games or fewer, which is pretty wild.

Curry, who has won four NBA titles, has lost only six playoff series in his legendary career. Three of those have been six games (including the 2019 NBA Finals), two of those have been in seven games (including the 2016 NBA Finals), and now he has his first five-game exit.

Things might have turned out differently for Curry and the Warriors if he didn't injure his hamstring in Game 1. Instead, the 37-year-old is left to wonder what could have been.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA