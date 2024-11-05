Steph Curry Explains How His 'Misjudgment' Led to Another Ankle Injury
Steph Curry made his return to the hardwood on Monday after a week's absence, playing 24 minutes and scoring 24 points in the Golden State Warriors' 125-112 victory over the Washington Wizards. Curry had missed a week's worth of games after he suffered an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 27; that night, he appeared to roll his ankle but came back in the game briefly before exiting and was later diagnosed with a strained left peroneal.
After Monday's contest, Curry spoke to reporters about getting hurt and explained how he made a "misjudgment" that led to another ankle injury in a career chock-full of them for the superstar shooter.
"I've been through plenty of those episodes, I know whether it's something I can play on or not," Curry said . "I made a misjudgment on that one because it was right away and the adrenaline got the best of me. But thankfully it was only a little over a week and I feel good now."
Similar to a legendary Greek warrior of yore, Curry's ankles have long been his sole weakness as a player. He suffered numerous injuries in the early years of his career and eventually got stabilizing surgery on both ankles. Seeing him limp off with yet another probably scared the daylights out of Warriors fans.
But clearly he's fine and wise enough to admit his error in judgement to boot. Curry will next take the floor on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.