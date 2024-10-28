Warriors Announce Steph Curry Injury Update After Ankle Sprain vs. Clippers
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry suffered a left peroneal strain on Sunday night and will be re-evaluated on Friday, the team announced on Monday.
Curry left the Warriors' 112–104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an ankle sprain. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game that Curry described the injury as "mild" or "moderate."
Curry will miss at least the next two games—back-to-back matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday—until he is examined again on Friday. His status is uncertain for the Warriors' tilt against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Curry appeared to roll his ankle twice in Sunday night's game. He left briefly after the first ankle roll and returned, but the second ankle roll caused him to miss the rest of the game.
The Warriors have started the 2024–25 season by winning two of three games.