Steph Curry Explains Mutual Decision With Klay Thompson to Not Address Warriors Fans
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry scored 37 points—including the final 12 of the game for the Warriors—to spoil guard Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area in a Dallas Mavericks uniform on Tuesday night, as Golden State edged out Dallas, 120-117.
The night was highlighted by Curry's patented offensive outburst in the fourth quarter, which underscored Thompson's return to the Warriors in a new uniform and all that he meant to the Golden State franchise.
Curry was originally going to address the Chase Center crowd before the game as Thompson was being honored in his return, but the two former teammates mutually agreed to scrap that idea before the game. Curry explained the decision that he came to with Thompson during his postgame press conference.
"From my standpoint it was more about the fans acknowledging him. I don't think I needed to say anything to egg that on. It was pretty apparent when we got out here for two-line layups and after the tribute video that it was going to speak loud enough. It's also not about me, it's about what he meant to the Bay Area, our franchise and all the fans who got to watch him from 2011 to this past year," Curry said.
It was certainly a classy move from Curry, who has not been short of class throughout his historic NBA career. Curry made Tuesday night all about Thompson, except of course when it came to the competition, where Curry showed every bit of what is going to make him a first ballot Hall of Famer when he's done with his NBA career.