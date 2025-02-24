Steph Curry Explains When He Decides to Break Out 'Night Night' Celebration
Rarely does it take 12 years for a basketball legend to develop a signature celebration—but Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's was worth the wait.
First unleashed in the midst of the Warriors' run to the 2022 NBA title, "Night Night" has become a potent symbol of Curry's continued late-career success. On Sunday, he broke out the celebration in the third quarter during Golden State's 126–102 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
After the game, Curry discussed what went into his decision to celebrate so early in his 30-point performance.
"Not the first time I've done that," he said via Evan Giddings of KGMZ-FM in San Francisco. "No, no. I did that in the Finals."
Curry strongly implied he did it to rib Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, who used the celebration to poke fun at Curry in the past.
"It was just a moment that I had with somebody on the other side," Curry said. "What we're doing right now—everybody playing with confidence, having fun... the 'Night Night' stuff is never really predictable, it's just whenever I'm feeling it. You gotta be good to do it."