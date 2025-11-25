Steph Curry Explains Why 'Everyone Should Be on Alert' Amid Sneaker Free Agency
Steph Curry continues to roll out in different sneakers since his recent split with Under Armour after a 12-year partnership. Now a sneaker free agent, Curry has been wearing a variety of shoes as he looks to pay homage to great moments and players in the game of basketball.
Most recently, Curry donned Michael Jordan’s iconic “Flu Game” Air Jordan XIVs before facing the Jazz on Monday, a tribute to Jordan’s legendary performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against Utah. He then wore Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike "IONESCREW" Sabrina 3s during the game since Ionescu was in attendance to watch.
"It’s cool understanding the history of the game and themes around certain teams we’re playing. I brought out the (Jordan) Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s,” Curry told reporters after the Warriors’ 134-117 win over the Jazz. “Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product. It's just fun to honor certain eras, moments in the game, current athletes who are doing great things. Just having fun with it.”
"It was kind of a coincidence—I didn't know she was going to be here until yesterday—and I just had a pair of shoes, and it was a great moment,” Curry said of wearing Ionescu’s shoes. “She's doing amazing things, she's a champ and to honor another Bay Area athlete that's doing amazing stuff."
Last week, Curry wore Shaquille O’Neal’s Reebok Shaqnosis sneakers that were released in 2005 ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Magic. He’s also rocked Jimmy Butler’s “Batman” Li-Ning JB 4s, “Mambacita” Nike Kobe 6, and “Royal” Nike Air Foamposite One during his free agency.
Outside of sporting Ionescu’s shoes on Monday, Curry has primarily worn his own Curry Brand sneakers during games. While he’s having fun with wearing different sneakers, his choices both before and during games are clearly intentional. He remains the biggest basketball star unsigned with a sneaker brand, and if he wants to sign with an athletic wear brand again, he’s using all the opportunities to test out a variety of shoes.