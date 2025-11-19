Steph Curry Wore Throwback Shaq Sneakers for Warriors-Magic After Under Armour Split
Steph Curry is officially a sneaker free agent after parting ways with Under Armour last week. Since then, he’s been seen sporting different brands of sneakers during games, and he was once again rocking a new look for Tuesday’s game against the Magic.
In what appeared to be a nod to Shaquille O’Neal, Curry arrived at the Kia Center rocking a pair of the white and black Reebok Shaqnosis sneakers, which were initially released in 2005. O’Neal, of course, started his career in Orlando. Curry chose a fitting time to display his Shaqnosis shoes, now that he’s no longer tied to Under Armour.
Whether Curry signs a new sneaker deal remains to be seen, though he does have his own company, Curry Brand, which now operates independently after the split with Under Armour.
Curry had been signed to Under Armour since 2013. He quickly became the face of their basketball division and footwear lines. Before Under Armour, he had been signed to Nike for the first four years of his career.
Expect Curry to keep switching it up when it comes to his basketball shoes going forward, as he’s wasting no time experimenting now that he’s no longer attached to Under Armour.