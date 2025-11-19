SI

Steph Curry Wore Throwback Shaq Sneakers for Warriors-Magic After Under Armour Split

Karl Rasmussen

Stephen Curry wore Shaquille O’Neal’s Reebok Shaqnosis shoes ahead of a game against the Magic.
Stephen Curry wore Shaquille O’Neal’s Reebok Shaqnosis shoes ahead of a game against the Magic. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steph Curry is officially a sneaker free agent after parting ways with Under Armour last week. Since then, he’s been seen sporting different brands of sneakers during games, and he was once again rocking a new look for Tuesday’s game against the Magic.

In what appeared to be a nod to Shaquille O’Neal, Curry arrived at the Kia Center rocking a pair of the white and black Reebok Shaqnosis sneakers, which were initially released in 2005. O’Neal, of course, started his career in Orlando. Curry chose a fitting time to display his Shaqnosis shoes, now that he’s no longer tied to Under Armour.

Whether Curry signs a new sneaker deal remains to be seen, though he does have his own company, Curry Brand, which now operates independently after the split with Under Armour.

Curry had been signed to Under Armour since 2013. He quickly became the face of their basketball division and footwear lines. Before Under Armour, he had been signed to Nike for the first four years of his career.

Expect Curry to keep switching it up when it comes to his basketball shoes going forward, as he’s wasting no time experimenting now that he’s no longer attached to Under Armour.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NBA