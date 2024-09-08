Steph Curry Had Funniest Reaction to Running Into Klay Thompson at WNBA Game
The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson parted ways on mostly amicable terms this past offseason, but that doesn’t mean his old Warriors teammates will be that happy to see him on the court.
Steph Curry was at the Las Vegas Aces-New York Liberty game at Barclays Center on Sunday, and apparently, so was Thompson. It doesn’t seem as though the former Warriors teammates coordinated their attendance, since Curry and Thompson sat a distance away from each other during the game.
At one point, Thompson was chatting it up with fellow Dallas Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively, and Curry noticed their exchange. The Warriors star went up to the pair, looked them both in the eyes, and then said, “Ew, ew” while waving his hands, as if there was something stinking up the place.
It was all in good fun, though, as Curry appeared to make small talk and share a few laughs with Thompson afterward.
Thompson left Golden State this past offseason and signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavs, teaming up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving next season. The All-Star guard will play against the Warriors for the first time on Feb. 12 at American Airlines Center.