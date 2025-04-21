Steph Curry's Geometrically Impossible Shot Sparked Hilarious Call from Kevin Harlan
Most—if not all—basketball fans have asked themselves the question: "What can't Steph Curry do?" on multiple occasions. On Sunday night in Houston, the 37-year-old star sparked the question once again.
With his Golden State Warriors up by 20 over the Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Curry nailed a ridiculous, fadeaway three-pointer—with Jalen Green in his face—as the shot clock expired.
The shot not only extended their lead to 23, but also sparked this hilarious call from TNT play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan:
"OH MY GOODNESS!" he yelled as the ball swished through the net. "Geometrically, that should not have happened! Wow! What a shot!"
Two of the greats in their respective crafts just doing their thing on the biggest stage.
Though Curry's shot felt a bit like an early dagger, the Rockets were able to pull the knife out of their chest and go on a 19-5 run to close the third quarter. They entered the final frame down just nine points.