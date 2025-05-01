Steph Curry Had Funny Response When Asked for Update on Thumb Injury
The Golden State Warriors failed to close out their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, losing Game 5, 131-116, to the Houston Rockets. The game was over before it began as the Rockets blew the Warriors out of the water from the outset, so much so that Steve Kerr felt it necessary to tell reporters he didn't have Golden State ready to go for the big game.
Steph Curry, for his part, seemed to be in good enough spirits after the loss. The Warriors superstar has been battling a thumb injury since the end of the regular season and has played much of the Rockets series with a wrap on. When asked by reporters after Game 5 how his thumb was feeling, Curry cracked it was "cold" because he was icing it at that moment.
When he was pushed further for a real update, Curry didn't offer much.
"I don't even know how to answer," Curry said. "It's just something you're dealing with, you keep it moving. As long as I can play. I got a wrap for a reason, but that's it."
Curry hasn't been his best against Houston but it would be fair to chalk that up to the intensity of every Rockets defender tasked with following him this series. He did have one big outing, scoring 36 points in Game 2, but has otherwise been limited by Amen Thompson and Company.
Curry certainly doesn't seem overtly concerned with the thumb injury. Golden State hopes it won't affect him in Game 6, which comes with another shot to move onto the second round.