Steph Curry Offers Update on Thumb Injury Suffered in Warriors-Blazers
The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a fierce battle for playoff positioning in the West as the NBA regular season winds down. On Friday night, they played against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Stephen Curry was forced to head to the locker room in the first half after appearing to suffer an injury.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry exited the Warriors-Blazers game early in the second quarter after apparently hurting his hand while dribbling against Justin Minaya.
Not too long after exiting, Curry returned with a wrap on his right thumb; the Warriors had declared him questionable to return with a thumb injury. The team announced that X-rays on his thumb were negative.
After the game, the superstar point guard had this to say about the injury.
"From what I know, just an aggravation," Curry said while speaking to reporters. "The same thing [as the earlier thumb injury], but hopefully it wasn't anything serious ... I just know it hurts right now, but I'll be all right."
Curry finished with 14 points on the evening. Warriors now sit at 48-33 with one game remaining in the regular season. With a potential loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, the Warriors can fall no lower than the seventh seed and the play-in tournament. But they'll undoubtedly have extra motivation to avoid the tourney in light of Curry's injury.