Steph Curry Had Magic Coach Jamahl Mosley Perplexed With 56-Point Outburst
As only he can, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry exploded for 56 points, including 12 made three-pointers, in his team's 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Curry's performance left Warriors coach Steve Kerr speechless and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley searching for answers.
During Mosley's press conference, a reporter asked the fourth-year head coach what he felt was the difference in the game "aside from Steph."
Mosley, who appeared to be writing something down, stopped what he was doing, shrugged and proceeded to utter an excellent quote.
"The man had 56 points," Mosley said, wide-eyed. "There is no aside from Steph. He had 56."
Mosley, either still taken aback by Curry's performance or the somewhat amusing question itself, seemed to struggle gathering his thoughts for a moment before offering a legitimate response.
"So being completely transparent, 34 free throws for a jump-shooting basketball team is tough to overcome as well," Mosley said. "They shot 45 threes and 34 free throws. And I know we were attacking the basket extremely aggressively."
"I want to be helped to understand how we can attack the basket the way that we do and they shoot jump shots and they get 34 free throws. I really want to understand that."
Free throws or not, Mosley's original point stands. Curry had 56 points. The Magic had no answers for him. That was ultimately the difference in the game.