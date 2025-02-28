SI

Steph Curry Had NBA World in Awe During Vintage 56-Point Effort in Warriors' Win

The Warriors star had one of the best nights of his illustrious career on Thursday.

Tom Dierberger

Curry scored a season-high 56 points on 16-of-25 shooting in the Warriors' 121-115 win over the Magic on Thursday night.
Curry scored a season-high 56 points on 16-of-25 shooting in the Warriors' 121-115 win over the Magic on Thursday night.
There's no spectacle in the NBA these days quite like a Steph Curry flurry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was at it again Thursday night, dropping a season-high 56 points while helping his team to a 121–115 win over the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. He scored those 56 points in incredibly efficient fashion, nailing 12-of-19 three-point attempts and shooting 16-of-25 from the field.

The 56-point flurry goes down as Curry's fourth-highest single-game scoring total of his career—just six points away from his career-high 62-point effort against the Portland Trail Blazers in January 2021. It also marked his third career game with at least 12 three-pointers—and the first time he's done that since 2016.

Curry was at his best Thursday night when he scored 22 points in the third quarter alone, erasing the Warriors' 14-point deficit at halftime. That third quarter is when what felt like the entire NBA world turned its attention to Orlando, Fla., to watch the magician Curry go to work against the Magic.

Among the many notable highlights from Curry's big night included a three-pointer heave at the first-half buzzer from 50 feet away that, of course, swished in. Curry wowed the crowd in Orlando enough that he received MVP chants at the free-throw line—quite the honor for a player on the road.

Curry and the Warriors, who now sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 32–27 record, will return to the floor Saturday for a road tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers.

