Steph Curry Had a Painfully Blunt Answer About Warriors’ Shortcomings This Season
The Golden State Warriors have seen better days.
On Monday, the Warriors suffered their worst loss in decades, falling to the Boston Celtics 125-85. While the 21-21 Warriors still have plenty of basketball left to play, they currently sit in 11th place in the West—one spot out of the play-in tournament.
After Monday’s loss, guard Stephen Curry offered a succinct explanation for some of the struggles the team has suffered this year.
“A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness,” Curry said. “We can get away with it against some teams, against the defending champs, it’s not a good formula for success.”
Curry’s dejection in understandable after such a brutal loss. Golden State shot an absolutely miserable 34.8% from the floor, including just 26.4% from three against the Celtics, and was outscored 43-24 in the third quarter.
Again, there’s plenty of time for the Warriors to find their stride, and its impossible to count out any team with Curry on the roster. But if Golden State is going to make some more magic, they’re going to need to figure out a way to move forward even when shots aren’t falling.