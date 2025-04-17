Steph Curry Had Very Nice Way of Telling Draymond Green Not to Shoot Three-Pointers
Steph Curry may be the greatest three-point shooter of all time, but he's also probably the most polite one, too.
Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back in the playoffs for the third time in the last four years after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in the first game of the play-in tournament earlier this week, with Curry sinking two ice-cold threes in the final two minutes to clinch the 121-116 win.
The game was tight up until the very end and included a funny exchange between Curry and Draymond Green in which Curry seemed to nicely tell his teammate to reel it in at the three-point line.
Green usually isn't known for his long-range shooting but decided to give it a go late in the fourth quarter on a corner three. He missed it, and Curry politely told him afterward to consider passing the ball instead.
"When I shot that three in the corner, [Steph] very nicely told me it wasn't time for me to shoot," Green told reporters postgame. "He came over to me saying, 'Hey man, we've got to get into [a certain action we call that we like to run]' and I was like, 'All right, no problem.' Like, that was a very nice way of telling me, 'Don't shoot right now.' No problem, I got him the ball the next play and he hits a three."
Props to Green for staying humble and taking notes. He'll have plenty more chances to let one fly—assuming Curry isn't open—when the Warriors take on the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs Sunday night.