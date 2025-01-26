Steph Curry Extended Heartwarming Gifts to JJ Redick’s Sons After L.A. Fires
Lakers coach JJ Redick was among the many Pacific Palisades residents that lost a home to the devastating wildfires which burned throughout Southern California earlier this month. His sons, Knox and Kai, lost their collection of sports memorabilia and jerseys in the devastation, which NBA stars are teaming up to replenish.
On Saturday, Redick's Lakers beat the Warriors 118-108 as L.A. held Steph Curry to 13 points on a slow shooting night for the Golden State star. That didn't change Curry's plans, though, as he had gifts ready for Knox and Kai to get to Redick after the game.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Curry's bodyguard waited for Redick as he finished his postgame press conference to pass along two of Curry's jerseys, which were autographed and personalized, for the Redick boys.
San Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul offered a similar gesture after they played the Lakers Jan. 13 where they signed the jerseys off their backs for Knox and Kai.
After the sweet moment from Paul and Wembanyama, Redick explained the memorabilia his kids lost and how appreciative he was for those who have already helped Knox and Kai rebuild their collection from scratch.
"I ran a podcast out of my home for two years," Redick said postgame after the Lakers played the Spurs Jan. 13. "All the players would come through and they'd get either a jersey or a card signed. And they had a collection of jerseys and cards ... And they lost all that. It was nice of them to do it.
"They now each have two because Austin [Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day. I appreciate all the love. And not surprised Chris did something like that."
And now the Redick boys have a priceless gift from Curry, too.