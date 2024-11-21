SI

Steph Curry Had Heartwarming Moment With Young Warriors Fan After Making Tough Shot

A moment this young fan will never forget.

Tim Capurso

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shares a high five with a young fan after making a shot during the first quarter of a 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center on November, 20. 2024.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shares a high five with a young fan after making a shot during the first quarter of a 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center on November, 20. 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry took a moment to deliver a young fan an experience he'll never forget during the team's 120-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center on Wednesday night.

In the first quarter with 5:09 remaining, Curry dribbled into the paint, and, after briefly losing the ball, retrieved it and threw up a shot at the basket as he was falling over Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu. Curry somehow drained the highlight-reel circus shot, and drew a foul on the play.

But before he headed to the charity stripe, Curry took a moment to celebrate, high-fiving a young fan who was seated courtside, creating a moment that the boy will surely never forget.

Curry finished with 23 points, eight assists and one truly heartwarming moment in 30 minutes of action.

