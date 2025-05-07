SI

Steph Curry Strains Hamstring, Ruled Out of Warriors' Series Opener vs. Timberwolves

Golden State will have to make do without its centerpiece.

Patrick Andres

Stephen Curry reacts during Game 7 against the Rockets.
Stephen Curry reacts during Game 7 against the Rockets. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Less than a half into their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors were dealt a devastating blow.

Warriors guard Steph Curry strained his left hamstring during Game 1 and was ruled out for the rest of the game, Golden State announced during the contest.

Curry finished with 13 points, a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes of action as the Warriors took an early lead over the Timberwolves.

Still the heart and soul of the Warriors at the advanced age of 37, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists per game this season. For his efforts, he was named to his 11th All-Star team.

In Golden State's first-round series against the Houston Rockets, Curry averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

The Warriors went 48-34 season—their best record since winning the NBA title in 2022—and captured the Western Conference's No. 7 seed.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA