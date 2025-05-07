Steph Curry Strains Hamstring, Ruled Out of Warriors' Series Opener vs. Timberwolves
Less than a half into their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors were dealt a devastating blow.
Warriors guard Steph Curry strained his left hamstring during Game 1 and was ruled out for the rest of the game, Golden State announced during the contest.
Curry finished with 13 points, a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes of action as the Warriors took an early lead over the Timberwolves.
Still the heart and soul of the Warriors at the advanced age of 37, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists per game this season. For his efforts, he was named to his 11th All-Star team.
In Golden State's first-round series against the Houston Rockets, Curry averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
The Warriors went 48-34 season—their best record since winning the NBA title in 2022—and captured the Western Conference's No. 7 seed.