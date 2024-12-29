SI

Steph Curry Makes Ridiculous Buzzer-Beating Floater to End First Half vs. Suns

Age is just a number for the four-time NBA champion.

Curry continues to make highlight reel-worthy plays at age 36.
In this story:

Despite approaching 37 years old and playing in his 16th (!!) NBA season, the four-time NBA champion continues to make highlight reel-worthy plays night in and night out.

In the Golden State Warriors' contest vs. the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, Curry dribbled behind his back before making a ridiculous buzzer-beating floater—while fading away—to end the first half. Check it out:

The basket cut the Suns' lead to 65-61 heading into the final two frames.

After starting the season 12-3, the Warriors have won just three of their last 15 games and are currently riding a three game losing streak. They currently sit just outside the No. 10 seed of the Western Conference playoff picture.

As for Curry? He's currently averaging just over 22 points per game in 2024 while shooting 41.1% from behind the arc.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

