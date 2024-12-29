Steph Curry Makes Ridiculous Buzzer-Beating Floater to End First Half vs. Suns
Age is just a number for Stephen Curry.
Despite approaching 37 years old and playing in his 16th (!!) NBA season, the four-time NBA champion continues to make highlight reel-worthy plays night in and night out.
In the Golden State Warriors' contest vs. the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, Curry dribbled behind his back before making a ridiculous buzzer-beating floater—while fading away—to end the first half. Check it out:
The basket cut the Suns' lead to 65-61 heading into the final two frames.
After starting the season 12-3, the Warriors have won just three of their last 15 games and are currently riding a three game losing streak. They currently sit just outside the No. 10 seed of the Western Conference playoff picture.
As for Curry? He's currently averaging just over 22 points per game in 2024 while shooting 41.1% from behind the arc.