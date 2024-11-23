SI

Steph Curry Rainbows Absurd Full-Court Pass to Andrew Wiggins for Easy Basket

The Warriors guard continues to be a big-play machine.

Mike Kadlick

Curry continues to make highlight reel plays at age 36.
/ Screenshot via @NBATV on X.
Even at age 36, 10-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry continues to make highlight reel-worthy plays.

In the Golden State Warriors' NBA Cup group play game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, the four-time NBA champion grabbed a rebound and swung this absurd rainbow pass to teammate Andrew Wiggins. Check it out:

Wiggins layed in the pass for an easy bucket and a 16-13 lead.

In his 16th NBA season, Curry has the Warriors at 11-3 and in first place in the Western Conference. He's averaging 23 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 6.5 assists per game.

Widely considered as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, Curry is currently hitting 44.1% of his shots behind the arc in 2024-25—his best percentage since 2015-16.

Following their NBA Cup game on Friday, Golden State will travel from New Orleans to San Antonio to take on the 8-8 Spurs on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. EST from the Front Bank Center.

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

