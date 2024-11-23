Steph Curry Rainbows Absurd Full-Court Pass to Andrew Wiggins for Easy Basket
Even at age 36, 10-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry continues to make highlight reel-worthy plays.
In the Golden State Warriors' NBA Cup group play game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, the four-time NBA champion grabbed a rebound and swung this absurd rainbow pass to teammate Andrew Wiggins. Check it out:
Wiggins layed in the pass for an easy bucket and a 16-13 lead.
In his 16th NBA season, Curry has the Warriors at 11-3 and in first place in the Western Conference. He's averaging 23 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 6.5 assists per game.
Widely considered as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, Curry is currently hitting 44.1% of his shots behind the arc in 2024-25—his best percentage since 2015-16.
Following their NBA Cup game on Friday, Golden State will travel from New Orleans to San Antonio to take on the 8-8 Spurs on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. EST from the Front Bank Center.