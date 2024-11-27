Steph Curry to Miss Warriors-Thunder Matchup Due to Knee Injury
The Golden State Warriors will be without star guard Stephen Curry on Wednesday night vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder as he deals with soreness in both his knees.
This injury update doesn't come as a complete shock since Curry has appeared on injury reports here and there while dealing with left knee bursitis. He hasn't missed any games for it, though, until now. He missed three contests earlier in the season from an ankle sprain.
Wednesday's matchup holds big implications for the Western Conference standings as the Thunder hold onto the No. 1 spot with a 13–4 record with the Warriors in second holding a 12–5 record. A Golden State win will catapult them to the conference lead.
However, securing a win will be a more difficult task now as the Warriors will be without their leading scorer (22.4 points per game). Curry also leads the team with an average of 6.5 assists per game and has his been his usual dominant self from beyond the arc, nailing 4.3 threes per game at a 44.4% clip.
It's still likely Curry will be ready to compete in Friday's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns.