Steph Curry Responds to Narrative That 3-Point Shots Are Ruining Basketball
The three-point shot has been a defining part of Steph Curry's career. The Golden State Warriors point guard has become a face of the NBA, a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the league in large because of his unparalleled ability to hit three-pointers. In turn, the Warriors' three-point shooting helped them become a dynasty and win four NBA championships.
Though the three-point shot has been beneficial to Curry and the Warriors' success, the play has also received a growing amount of criticism. The play has been credited as "ruining" basketball, with some feeling the three-point shot decreases the physicality and excitement of the game. The concerns have become so strong that even NBA commissioner Adam Silver said they are looking to correct the issue.
Curry addressed the controversy of the three-point shot over the weekend, showing support for the play but adding that players need to put the work in as well.
“I love the work that goes into earning and deserving that confidence," Curry told the media. "That's the message that I preach all the time. If you love basketball, to be able to shoot and get better and stretch your range, ... I’d love you to be inspired to do that but you also got to work at it, too. The 'ruining the game thing' is just a charge and a challenge. If you wanna do that, get in the gym, get your reps in and earn it. I don't have any problem with guys and teams shooting a lot of teams, obviously that's the way that I play and I love that factor in the guy, you also got to put the work in behind the scenes to take full advantage of it."
While Curry is not necessarily the player driving the outrage toward the increase in three-pointers, it would be hard to see Curry expressing vocal opposition to even others attempting more three-point shots. After all, he is the NBA record-holder for most career three-pointers made in both a season and career, most three-pointers made in the postseason and NBA Finals, most consecutive seasons leading the NBA in three-pointers and most consecutive games with a three-point shot made.
Curry and the three-point shot are intertwined, and have both played an integral in shaping the path the NBA has taken over the last 10-15 years.