Steph Curry Opens Up About Historic 4,000 Three-Pointers Milestone
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry made NBA history on Thursday night by sinking his 4,000th career three-pointer, an impressive milestone on its own but even more so considering he just turned 37 years old. Curry was already the league's three-point leader, but this latest accomplishment further cements his impact on basketball history and sets the NBA's best shooter apart from his peers.
Before the game, Curry told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that he viewed 4,000 career threes as a "clear milestone threshold," he said. "A number that I didn't think about, that it was realistic even from 2,974, which is a number that means the most because that was the record at the time."
He continued: "It's beyond my wildest dreams to push a record that far."
Curry entered the contest at 3,998, and as such, "it was a weird night because we all knew I was two away," the guard said afterward, per ESPN. "Made the first one in the first quarter off a transition, [Jonathan Kuminga] made a great pass. Sacramento was playing that gimmicky defense all game where they were literally face-guarding me, top-locking, and nothing was clean about it."
But he nonetheless pulled it off.
In separate postgame comments, Curry described the milestone as a "special moment," and noted he was glad it happened in San Francisco.
"The 2,974 [career threes] record in New York was great because it was an unbelievable environment in Madison Square [Garden], but to do it in front of my home, fans" was even better, he told reporter Allie LaForce while still out on the court. "It was a weird game because I didn't get many attempts up but to finally get it in the third, I felt the energy. It was special."
As for whether he has thought about 5,000 threes, well, Curry said he is living "in the moment" for the time being.
"2,974 felt like an eternity ago," he went on. "Being out here with this fresh milestone is pretty cool. Who knows."