Steph Curry Reaches Never-Before-Seen NBA History With Milestone Three-Pointer
On the eve of his 37th birthday, Steph Curry reached new heights as the NBA's greatest shooter when he drained the 4,000th three-pointer of his career. He's already made the most threes in NBA history, which makes him the first player to hit the milestone.
The Sacramento Kings' defense was glued to Curry Thursday night, doing everything they could to hold him from the feat. But it was inevitable.
Curry hit his 3,999th three in the first quarter on a wide-open look in transition on an assist from Jonathan Kuminga.
The big No. 4,000 had to wait all the way until the second half as the Kings executed their plan to limit Curry with over-the-top off-ball defense. In the third quarter, he hit a side-step three off the bounce as two defenders rushed to contest. It was time, though. Straight through the net.
History.
He hit his 2,974th three to pass Ray Allen and become the league's all-time leader in 2021. Since then, every make has set a new standard. Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden has since passed Allen too. Outside of Curry, Harden is the only player to have hit 3,000 threes throughout their career, currently with 3,127 makes.
On the season, Curry is averaging 24.5 points per game while shooting 39.8% from three-point range. The Warriors are surging since they acquired Jimmy Butler at February's trade deadline. Golden State is 13–1 in games where Butler has played. They are currently 37–28, which is good for the six-seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.
And with each three-point make, Curry carves his own path and continues to increase his all-time record. A record that may prove to become unreachable.